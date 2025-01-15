A minesweeper game that requires observation.

Make sure to read the monsternomicon.

Published 2 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5
Rating
Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars
(68 total ratings)
AuthorDaniel Benmergui
GenrePuzzle
Tagsminesweeper, Roguelike

AwesomeQuark33 minutes ago

incredible

anagokun2 hours ago

Very addicting! A little bit of a learning curve but once I got the hang of it I couldn't stop playing.

TylerRae3 hours ago

Final Score: 303. Thanks! that was fun

Adam Saltsman3 hours ago

enjoyed this immensely, great work <3

Tufftoff4 hours ago

Nice take on the classic.

account to comment4 hours ago

I keep getting suck on the debug screen

jazminnasta6 hours ago (1 edit)

No le agregues tutoriales. La experiencia de no entender nada al principio y después ir empezando a vislumbrar es maravillosa.

Por ahora, llego a solamente a 302. Hay algún truquito que no descubrí...

Me encantó. Te felicito. Nueva adicción desbloqueada.

EDIT: ¡Lo logré! 303. A jugarle a la quiniela.

Vasilis Chonianakis6 hours ago

Nice puzzle game. Love the new minesweeper ideas. It took me a few runs to understand the game's strategy especially the character level up and how to better use the character's health (since you get a free heal when leveling up).

The game could really use a simple ingame tutorial. The text in the book about leveling up can be easily missed at the bottom (maybe move it at the top and make it BOLD?)

gon9 hours ago



Amazing game!!

Took me a while, but I finally managed to clear the board :D

Gupy10 hours ago

Took me a few try, but i sweeped the dragon.


dunin12 hours ago

Really cool and hard game! I lose on the mimic that I forgot about, AAAAAAhhhh...

CoronaVitae13 hours ago (1 edit) (+1)

Dang. It starts out feeling totally random, and by the end you've figured out how to ride the probabilities. Really fun.

Beating the dragon is VERY satisfying. I was finding secret mechanics even in the final ten turns.

Ariadna20 hours ago

Tengo una adicción no muy sana con este juego. 10/10 excelente experiencia

coolboyke22 hours ago(+1)

can you put a download for it

Far Away Times1 day ago (1 edit)

Oh this is absolutely fantastic. Won with 220, excited to go for a higher score soon!

Edit: gyahahaha came SO CLOSE to a perfect game, this game rules.


jualmalocaso1 day ago

36 grados, tomando mate amargo, apretando en cualquier lado, si no' matamo', no' matamooooooooooo' /// Buenísimo Daniel!!

Dancovy1 day ago(+2)

aaaaaa tan cerca

jameslucas1 day ago

The Monsternomicon gives a quantity of each enemy, but I don’t know how to track how many, for example, skeletons are left on the field because all evidence of them is erased after the diamonds are collected. Am I supposed to keep track with pencil and paper?

Daniel Benmergui1 day ago(+2)

Book tells you their current amount

jameslucas1 day ago

Ah, so it does! Don’t know how I missed that. I wonder, though, if it would be worth having a way to count Xs automatically?

nintydeng1 day ago(+1)

Great game!

Albert Crow1 day ago

I only lost 2 level 3 to max score, it's possible?

Playcebo1 day ago

Oh man, defeating the 11 guy was such a cool surprise. Great mechanics all around -- the 100s were a good choice. High score: 302

Playcebo1 day ago(+1)

Finally got 303! Just took a couple more tries.

LordMatthius1 day ago

Muy entretenido! Primera vez que gano con 187. Ahora a mejorar puntaje. Gracias Dani!

PhilBlank2 days ago(+1)

A fun variant, took me a few runs to understand the strategy but then it was fairly smooth. I got 241 on my second completion, but I realized I could have squeezed a few points more out if I hadn't misspent one of my hp and remembered to kill a bat before the dragon.
Comparing it to Mamono Sweeper, I feel like this variant is a lot less predictable. This is good in that it opens up potential gambles and new strategies while MS pretty much always plays the same, but bad in that your starting cells extremely dictate how the match will feel. An early gnome or gold chest could catapult you ahead of the level curve, while an early witch, rat king, or bubble spell gets you a lot of information. Said information is extremely important, so early beholders can change starts a lot too.
With a larger grid I wonder if it would be more stable, either way it was a fun play.

PfQ~2 days ago

Perdí un par de horas de trabajo, pero al fin...

Reply
PfQ~1 day ago(+1)

Y ahí pude llegar al 302!


jseakle2 days ago (1 edit) (+2)

Beat it on my third try with 131, though i'm not totally sure what points are. Fun game! And a worthy homage to Mamono Sweeper, which everyone who enjoyed this should try.

However, I'm very upset about one thing: I played for a long time assuming that extra XP was wasted, and that was the reason why XP sits in piles you have to collect: An interesting tradeoff between exploring now, and possibly not having the right denominations of XP later. But then I was forced to take extra once and found out it carries over, making the piles of XP on the ground completely pointless. I really think it would be a lot more interesting if XP didn't carry over!

SagazHoid2 days ago

MI primer  puntaje 187 con el juego finalizado

account to comment2 days ago

I love new minesweeper variants.

increpare2 days ago



Lots of fun!

marwans122 days ago

Took some time but it was fun.

The right click could use a menu or faster method for marking the threat level

null painter2 days ago

Whew. Took a few tries, but then had some room to spare on the last one. "Look at patterns when dead." sounds funny, but a very important tip!

Atlas Imaginal2 days ago

This is really cool, I'm instantly hoked

Chao2 days ago(+1)

Very neat, still felt really strongly of minesweeper despite all the extra mechanics. Took me a couple of tries, but once I'd figured the puzzle out I managed to beat it.

increpare2 days ago (2 edits)

If you click on him  when he's naked, he gets his clothes back for a second!


update: beat it! had fun

(bottom line of credits seems a bit garbled though for me? Safari on macos...)

manuq2 days ago

está re bueno Daniel!

babu2 days ago

Great spin on minesweeper!

Magnolia2 days ago(+1)

-"Fear the Mimic"
*Clickea*
-Uh, un cofre!.
*Clickea*
-Bueno, un Mimic...

Muy piola :)

SagazHoid2 days ago

Buenísimo Dani

FedeArk2 days ago

Ta buenardo

Shitty Games2 days ago

Hermoso juego

